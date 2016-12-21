Buying a drone? What you must know first

Looking for a last minute gift for the person who has everything? Then consider a drone.



A lot of shoppers at Best Buy are bypassing the big screen TV displays right now, because they are looking at drones.



"I just wanted to come in and look at some of them," said Tim Cady of Northern Kentucky. "I'm thinking about getting one."



The FAA expects more than 2 million drones will have flown off store selves by the end of this holiday season.



Best Buy sales expert Krys Hackett helps new customers find one right for them, and says she can't believe the interest level.



"It's a new culture," she said. "A new technology culture, and everyone's super excited about it, so they are trending a lot right now."



Best Buy has dozens of drones, ranging from $59 dollar "starter" drones (that even include a camera) all the way up to $1,000-plus quad copters.

Different prices mean big differences



But Hackett says there are significant differences between them in terms of video quality, flight time, and stability in the air.



"When it comes to the lower end models," she said, "we recommend them for mostly indoor use, normally younger age kids, who want to try it out for a toy, and if you crash it it's not that big of a deal."



She recommends most adults start with something in the $100 to $400 dollar range, especially if you plan to use it outdoors.



Paying over $100, she said, "gives you more flight time and battery life," she said. A budget model might fly only 10 minutes before needing a recharge. Better models can fly up to a half hour.



On the high end are thousand dollar-plus models, similar to 9 On Your Side's new "Sky 9" quad copter.



For that money, you get multiple cameras and the ability of them to follow you, Hackett said. "You're getting smart features, some of them have a follow-me capability, where they will follow your controller if you are on an ATV or bicycle."



Some now include a VR, or virtual reality headset, so as you work the controller, it feels as though you are inside the drone.



In addition, the pricier models now shoot true 4K video, which will soon be a must if you plan to use the drone for professional work, like wedding or real estate shoots.

Drones must now be registered



Before you fly, however, know the rules.

By law, as of August 2016 you must now register your drone it with the FAA, and may not fly over private property without the owner's consent.



If you plan to use it anywhere outdoors, make sure you register it.

But despite the new rule, millions of drones will be touching down under a lot of Christmas trees this holiday season.

