Best and safest space heaters

Space heaters can take the chill out of a cooler room. But they can also be dangerous, as 40 percent of home heating fires are caused by space heaters. Three hundred people each year die in space heater fires, including a Springfield Township, Ohio man in February 2016.

So our partners at Consumer Reports Magazine just released their new 2017 tests of heaters that provide both warmth and safety.

Newest test results

If you need a little extra warmth to get you through the winter, consider a space heater. Consumer Reports just tested a variety of shapes and sizes, from personal-sized portable heaters to larger units.

"When we test heaters, we check to see how fast they warm a room, and we also check to see how well they spot heat an individual," said Peter Sawchuk of Consumer Reports.

The smaller, personal-sized space heaters struggled in this important test.

Consumer Reports says for a little more money, you can get one that's slightly larger but still very portable. It recommends the $70 Comfort Zone CZ499R.

And since space heaters can be a fire hazard, Consumer Reports also looks at how safe each one is. Testers measure the surface temperature of each heater to see if it gets too hot to the touch.

"In most cases, the heaters are pretty cool, but if you do have pets or children, stay away from heaters with metal surfaces and large areas that are easy to contact," said Sawchuk.

This test mimics what would happen if something flammable comes into contact with a space heater.

"Always keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from flammable objects. And never use an extension cord," said Sawchuk.

Consumer Reports says look for a space heater with a tipover switch that turns the heater off if it's knocked over, and an overheat sensor that shuts off the heater if it gets too hot.

The recommended Comfort Zone heater offers those safety features. So does the larger space heater from Lifesmart called the Lifesmart ZCHT1001US for $100.

As always, don't waste your money.

