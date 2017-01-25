More than 100 employers hiring at Southwest Ohio Job Fair on Wednesday at Mason's Great Wolf Lodge

MASON, Ohio -- Are you are looking for a fresh start? Maybe you'd like to explore new career paths or are interested in immediate employment?

Visit the Southwest Ohio Job Fair at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to meet more than 100 potential employers.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Workforce Investment Board and OhioMeansJobs have partnered to bring together a variety of businesses offering diverse employment opportunities. Some featured employers include Amstan Logstics, Mercy Health, ThyssenKrupp Bilstein, Graham Packaging, First Financial Bank, Festo, Miami Valley Gaming and many more. This event will host thousands of employment opportunities in management, logistics, customer service, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, health care and many other career fields.

The Southwest Ohio Job Fair will distinguish those who have served in our military forces by providing exclusive identification cards at the door. The cards will recognize local heroes who have sacrificed for our freedoms. Butler, Clermont and Warren County employers value the unique skills and considerable talent that veterans bring to their businesses.

Many employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for skill levels ranging from entry level to management. The event is open to the public with free parking. Registration is required at the door. For more information please visit the website here.

The Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center is located at 2501 Great Wolf Drive in Mason, close to Kings Island.