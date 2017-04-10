Surviving the demon

CINCINNATI — Debbie Bowman was just three years old and itchy with chicken pox the day her mother killed her big brother, Kelly.

She doesn't remember much about that morning. She learned later that her mom held Kelly's head under water until he drowned in the bathtub and then called Covington police and said:

"I killed my baby."

Bowman (left) with her brother Kelly and older sister Kimmy.

Her mom told Debbie that Kelly, who was 7, died when he tried to dive off the toilet into the tub. Even as a little girl, that didn't make sense to her.

But a lot didn't make sense to Debbie. Hers was a childhood marked by abuse at the hands of her mother, scorn from neighbors who had been targets of her mom's volatile behavior and taunting from classmates about how Debbie dressed or the way she smelled.

Somehow Bowman not only survived but thrived. She had a 34-year career at the Cincinnati Art Museum, retiring as second in command there. Now she runs Boys Hope Girls Hope, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of poor but promising kids.

Kids like Debbie.

"I was ashamed at times in my life," said Bowman, who is now 54. "But that's changed. This is a Cinderella story."

Bleak Beginnings

Cinderella had it easy compared with Bowman.

Instead of a wicked stepmother, Bowman had her mother, Shirley Pate, who suffered from manic depression and schizophrenia.

Pate was 24 the day she killed Kelly. It was a Monday. Kelly was home from school because he, Debbie and their sister, Kimmy, were sick with chicken pox.

Covington police took Pate's call at 9:29 the morning of Jan. 18, 1965, according to newspaper accounts at the time. When a lieutenant showed up at the family's house on Western Avenue in Covington and asked what happened, Pate told him: "I drowned him."

"What do you mean?" the lieutenant asked. "On purpose?"

"All I know is that I drowned him," Pate answered. The lieutenant asked again and again if it was on purpose. Pate finally answered "yes."

Newspaper clipping of an article about her brother’s death in the Kentucky Post.

Police found Kelly dead in the bathtub. The family dog, a Pekingese named Pixie, was in the bathroom with him.

There was an autopsy and a funeral and an examination to determine Pate's mental health.

She was sentenced to Eastern State Hospital in Lexington for two years. Debbie and Kimmy, who was 5 when Kelly died, lived with their dad during that time in a trailer at Lake Cumberland, a few hours drive from the mental hospital.

Pate met up with them after her release, and they all moved to Bellevue, about three miles away from their house in Covington. There, the family grew to include another girl, Dawn, and much later a son. Pate named him Kelly, too. The family took to calling him "Little Kelly" to distinguish from "Big Kelly," the boy Pate drowned years earlier.

Debbie's father eventually moved out after a counselor told him that his wife might kill him next.

Debbie Bowman only has a few memories of her older brother Kelly before he was killed by her mother.

Too Many Beatings To Count

That left Debbie and the other kids with their mom and what Bowman now calls "the demon" — her mother's erratic mental health.

"When she was sick, she was very violent," Bowman said of her mother.

An old photograph of Debbie Bowman’s mother Shirley Pate.

Pate was sick a lot. She beat Debbie more times than Bowman can remember, sometimes with a pancake turner or hairbrush, other times pulling her hair, throwing her over a table or to the ground to kick her.

Pate heard voices telling her threats were all around, Bowman said. She had big "Keep Out" signs and butcher knives in the windows of their home.

"When we would drive up the street, people's curtains would close," Bowman said.

Pate stole a neighbor's dog once. Another time, she pulled a phone out of the wall, walked down the street and pitched it through a neighbor's picture window.

"His dogs were eating us," Bowman said. "That's what she was claiming."

Bowman remembers thinking, "She's going away for a week for that one."

'Debbie Is A Survivor'

Pate went away a lot to Eastern State mental hospital, sometimes for weeks at a time. Bowman's younger sister and brother would often stay with her father. Debbie and Kimmy tried to stay in their house alone so they wouldn't miss school or their friends.

They stayed even after the water and electricity got cut off because nobody paid the bills. That was better than going to a group home and a different school filled with teachers and students who didn't know her, Bowman said.

Jack Niehaus was the family's therapist at the time. He didn't work directly with Bowman, but he supervised the social worker who did. He later worked with Bowman as an adult, first as a marriage counselor and later as a therapist.

Niehaus spoke to WCPO at the urging of Bowman and with her permission.

"Debbie is a survivor," he said.

Bowman's eyes welled with tears as she described how embarrassed she felt

When she was 12, Bowman lived in a neighbor's garage for about a month to "escape her mother's wrath," Niehaus said. She went home when it got unbearably cold.

Niehaus also remembers Bowman's spunk. When she was in fourth or fifth grade, she handed out flyers to younger girls in the neighborhood, offering to teach them cheerleading in the alley by her house.

She spent time once a week teaching the splits, back bends and back flips to the girls — all for no pay.

"She was a tremendously resourceful kid," Niehaus said.

She also was good at covering for her mother.

Bowman's eyes welled with tears as she described how embarrassed she felt when her elementary school principal and counselor would make her take off her clothes to see her bruises.

"I lied about it because I knew what I would get if I told anybody," she said.

Bowman got her first paying job when she was in fourth or fifth grade.

"I was going down the lunch line, and the woman I knew wasn't down at the end of the line so I had to say 'free lunch,'" she said, remembering her humiliation. "I got a paper route so I always had money in my pocket and I could pay if it was someone I didn't know."

She made enough money to buy shoes when hers got holes and to buy soap so she could bathe at a gas station if her family's water was turned off.

Her world at school started to change.

"I fit in better," she said. "I didn't stink. I wasn't embarrassing. I was president of the student council in the eighth grade. I was figuring out how to navigate this."

Working To Fit In

But there was no navigating her mother. Pate would inevitably stop taking her medication — usually in October — and become violent again. To this day, Bowman hates Halloween because it reminds her of the times she was beaten for going trick or treating.

Each time Pate was sent away, she would come back and have custody of her children.

"Taking children outside of the home was seen — and is often seen — as a last resort," Niehaus said. "When (Pate) was discharged on medication from the hospital, she would be functioning OK. But she would stop taking her medication, she would become psychotic, and the children would be in danger."

Most of the kids at Bellevue's middle and high schools had no idea how bad Bowman had it, said Jeff Merman, a childhood friend whose younger brother was a classmate of Bowman's.

"Debbie just blended in," he said. "To know her in high school, you wouldn't have known her story."

A high school photo of Debbie Bowman.

Bowman was a strong student and versatile athlete. She ran track in sixth grade and played volleyball, basketball and softball in high school. The practices and games kept her out of the house, and her coaches and teammates gave her support she didn't get at home.

"I loved it," she said. "I loved the teamwork."

School and sports were Bowman's salvation for a time, but she finally had to save herself.

After a particularly brutal beating when Bowman was 15, she moved out of her mother's house, lied about her age and got an apartment in Florence.

Every day, she took a bus from Florence to Bellevue High School. After school, she took a bus to her job at Lytle Food Shop in downtown Cincinnati and then another bus back to Florence.

William Dosch was principal of Bellevue High School during Bowman's senior year, and he knew she was coming to school from outside of the district.

"I told her not to worry about that — to just make sure she came and make sure she did as well as she could," Dosch said. "I knew she was dealing with problems. But until later in life, I didn't know the seriousness of those problems."

Can-Do Debbie

Cathy Forbeck was one of the few people who did.

Forbeck has been a friend of Bowman's for more than 40 years. The two met playing on various sports teams as little girls and became close friends in high school.

Debbie Bowman (number 30) poses with her high school volleyball team at Bellevue High School.

"There are some horrific things her mom did to those kids," she said. "Putting them in the car and telling them she was driving them into the river, speeding down the street. Just as insane as you could imagine."

Still, Bowman didn't complain or try to use her struggles to open doors or get help. It didn't even seem strange that Bowman had her own apartment in high school.

"She made it seem like, 'I got this,'" Forbeck said. "Debbie never said, 'I need help. I'm struggling.' Debbie had a can-do attitude. Like, 'don't worry about me. I got this.' And we believed her."

Bowman was 17 when she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1979. While other kids were going off to college, she was taking the bus to work at Lytle Food Shop.

Then a woman at the food shop advised Bowman to apply for a job at Cincinnati Art Museum.

The October after graduation, Bowman got a job in the museum's maintenance department that would change her life.

From Maintenance To Management

Bowman found success almost immediately. She was eager and worked hard, whether she was cleaning bathrooms, fixing boilers or learning how to play ping pong on the table that was set up in the basement — becoming unbeatable in just a year's time.

John F. Barrett, Chairman of the Board of Western and Southern Financial Group spoke during the Boys Hope Girls Hope Gala. Barrett is one of Bowman's mentors whom she met while working at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Credit: Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

She became friends with a young woman who worked in the museum's accounting department. Bowman had always liked numbers so she started taking evening accounting classes at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Within a couple of years, she worked her way into a job as an accountant. In 1984 — just five years out of high school — she was named the museum's chief financial officer.

Bowman didn't have a college degree. She took classes over the years at Cincinnati State and Northern Kentucky University but never finished.

She just worked hard, taught herself what she needed to know and always made sure to learn the next job up on the hierarchy.

As chief financial officer, she had to handle complex accounting and finance work for the museum. She added the role of chief operating officer in 1994. She was second-in-command and responsible for the financial and operational management of the museum, its $14 million annual budget and its 200 employees.

She also worked closely with the high-powered business leaders who were members of the museum's board of directors, none of whom ever complained about her lack of educational credentials or formal training.

"It never was an issue," she said. "You have to know your stuff. And I always felt like I had to be the best because I came from the worst."

Taking On A Troubled Nonprofit

She married and had two children — a son and a daughter — during her time at the museum. The marriage ended after eight years. Bowman raised her kids as a single mom, coaching their sports teams throughout high school and taking them on trips when she got the opportunity to travel for the museum.

Her own children were grown when Bowman learned about Boys Hope Girls Hope. When the organization needed a new executive director, Bowman knew she was meant for the job.

She retired from the art museum in 2012 as the deputy director in charge of major gifts and planned giving, leaving her $150,000 per year salary behind.

Three days later, she was working at Boys Hope Girls Hope. Bowman took a big cut in pay — she won't say exactly how big — and faced an even bigger challenge getting the organization back on track.

Boys Hope Girls Hope was at only 66 percent capacity — meaning it had spots to help needy children that weren't being filled. The organization also had a whopping six-figure deficit, Bowman said. It threatened to cripple the Boys Hope Girls Hope, which has an annual budget of about $1.6 million.

Debbie Bowman with Boys Hope Girls Hope scholars Jabril Bryant, Daija Jackson and Rico Hill at the St. Nick holiday party in December. Emily Maxwell | WCPO

"The accountant goes, 'We've only got three weeks of cash left,'" she said.

Bowman made sure pledge letters went out and donors were being thanked. She called past supporters to figure out what had to be fixed so she could get the nonprofit in order.

Within eight months, she had raised enough money to eliminate the deficit and have a surplus for the year. Boys Hope Girls Hope has had a surplus ever since.

Bowman said raising all that money hasn't been difficult.

"I have an easy sell," she said. "When you're looking at a human life and you can say, 'I'm going to change that person, and they're not going to be on welfare,' that helps you, too."

It's an astonishing turn-around in a short time.

But Forbeck insisted that Boys Hope Girls Hope has meant even more to Bowman than Bowman has meant to the organization.

"She's with these children who are overcoming struggles, and all of a sudden, Debbie starts bringing up all this past to me," Forbeck said. "She realized that being with these children at Boys Hope Girls Hope just made her feel so blessed and able to talk about it now."

Debbie Bowman talks about how she relates to kids in the Boys Hope Girls Hope program.

'Anybody Can Make It'

Boys Hope Girls Hope is all about taking promising kids from poor homes and difficult circumstances and giving them a shot at a better education and better life. Bowman pushes the program's scholars to work hard, comforting them when they stumble and assuring them that there is a better life waiting for them.

"I've got the energy and the drive to change lives, and people see that," she said. "It's not fake. It's the real deal with me."

She sees herself in every child who is part of the program, she said. Bowman gives the kids her personal cell phone number and takes their calls no matter what. Forbeck remembered being at a banquet when Bowman took a call from a scholar who was upset after getting a bad grade on a test. She left the dinner for nearly an hour.

"I always say gut it out. Anybody can make it," she said. "Helen Keller once said the most meaningful people she met in her life had hardship. And that's what (the kids in Boys Hope Girls Hope) all bring to the table."

It's what Bowman brings, too.

She survived circumstances worse than many of the Boys Hope Girls Hope scholars. Many of them have loving parents who are struggling to pay their bills and keep food in their homes.

Others have more complicated family histories that involve abuse or neglect, like Bowman's.

"I tell these kids, your family doesn't have to be blood," Bowman said. "Your family is who loves you and what love you give them and what love they give you in return."

A photo from when Debbie Bowman, right, visited her mother Shirley Pate, center, at Eastern State Hospital with her sister, Kimmy.

Bowman always loved her mother, despite all the beatings and screaming and shame.

"No matter what, I loved her," Bowman said. "I took a bus to go take her cartons of cigarettes when she was in the hospital."

The only time Bowman can remember her mom saying she loved her was the night before she committed suicide. Bowman was 27. Pate was 48 and living on her own at the time.

"She called and said, 'I don't think I've ever told you this, but I need to tell you how much I love you. I'm very proud of you,'" Bowman recalled. "It was the first nice thing she ever said to me. I hung up the phone and said, 'That was weird.'"

The next day Bowman got a call from the hospital. Her mom was dead.

It was the last awful thing Bowman's mother ever did to her.

Losing Was Not An Option

Looking back, Bowman's friends have different explanations for how she survived the beatings, verbal abuse and humiliation of her childhood.

"Losing is not an acceptable option for her," Merman said. "She's a brilliant woman. And the other thing is, she has a golden heart."

Debbie Bowman stands in front of photos of Boys Hope Girls Hope scholars at the nonprofit's headquarters. Emily Maxwell | WCPO

Forbeck called Bowman "a giver."

"Debbie is just so positive," she said. "She's a fixer. She really is all that – and very humble."

Despite the horrors of her own childhood, Bowman opens her heart to others, too, Niehaus said.

"Her great strength is her capacity to love," he said. "Some people are negative and bitter all their lives because they've had a really rough childhood. And others integrate that experience and come to recognize that it can be the source of strength. And that's Debbie."

