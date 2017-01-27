WEST CHESTER, Ohio -- Planes, trains and automobiles ... and classical music ... and gardens ... and guts.

OK. Maybe not so much guts as determination.

All are words that describe elements that make retired Procter & Gamble research chemist Don Leedy's house a home like no other in the early 1970s subdivision known as West Chester Woods.

Mostly, Leedy is a model railroad and toy train guy. His office in the bay-windowed turret room at the front of the house features 25 shelves that display his vast collection of Lionel train sets -- all produced in the single year of 1953.

Except for its cozy media room and throwback powder room, his basement is dedicated to a triple-loop toy train and real-life model railroad set-up that has been almost four decades in the making and likely has years to go before it's finished.

Leedy flies a private plane out of Lunken Airport and is president of the Jaguar Club of Greater Cincinnati. He houses three Jaguars in his tidy garage: a rare, all-original, yellow 1968 XKE model that he bought new in his hometown of San Bernardino for $5,800 as a present to himself for earning a PhD from Kansas University; a sleek 1998 XK8 model that borrows design features from the classic XKE; and his "daily driver," a 2003 XJ8 sedan whose unique styling has started many a conversation with its admirers.

Airplanes also play a role in the decor of the 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom 5,073-square-foot home he shares with his life partner, pharmaceutical technician Joan Thurber. A good portion of a hall that's part of a balcony overlooking the living room is devoted to Leedy's collection of Franklin Mint model war planes and seven framed images of the pivotal 1940 Battle of Britain. Nearby are portraits of his father and Thurber's father, both United States Army Air Corps veterans.

An old wooden sign that reads "G.A.H. Speyer 245 West Base Line" that Leedy displays in the living room pays homage to his lifelong love of classical music, as does a large portrait of his favorite composer, Frederic Chopin, hanging over the mantel. Speyer was Leedy's piano teacher from 1949 to 1959. The sign hung on her house and was plucked from its demolished rubble by Leedy's father.

Gardening is yet another hobby of Leedy. He bought what was a three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot house on a mostly barren .75-acre lot in 1974. Over time, he turned the backyard into a retreat where he could relax after working a long day or accomplish a gardening task on days when he made immeasurable progress on the job.

Saving and expanding his garden played a major role in Leedy's decision to change his home environment. Divorced since 1979, he wanted a room where his vintage Steinway grand piano could "breathe." He wanted to triple the size of his model railroad. And he wanted to bring the outdoors in. The old place, with its 8-foot-high ceilings and original shag carpet screaming for an update, just wasn't fit for the lifestyle Leedy desired.

"I woke up one morning in the late 1990s and said, 'I'm living in a slum,'" Leedy recalled.

And so began a five-year adventure that resulted in the showplace he and Thurber, whom he met in 2000, created "with a lot of love."

Leedy said he considered remodeling at first. Two years of working with three different architects resulted in a plan that added a three-car garage and 500 square feet of living space at a cost of $350,000. It seemed a high price to pay for such a small gain, he said.

A 2001 visit to Homearama at the Four Bridges development in Liberty Township got the ball rolling in a different direction. The couple fell for an open design by Meyer Construction that featured a soaring living room with a two-sided balcony and wall of windows facing the backyard. The first-floor design, which included a master-bedroom suite, combination kitchen and hearth room, dining room and office space was perfect for the single-level living they desired.

"It was like a one-bedroom ranch with 'resale' rooms upstairs," Leedy said.

Meyer's Homearama representative gave Leedy a copy of the model's floor plans, and he and architect Mark Dierkers modified them in such a way as to use the existing foundation and preserve the railroad in the basement and the backyard oasis, while adding more than 3,000 square feet of living space. The cost was $459,000, which greatly reduced the square-footage cost of the remodel proposal and made the decision to rebuild "a no brainer."

"People have asked me, 'You tore down your house to save your trains?' Not exactly," Leedy said. "We tore it down to get what we really wanted for not a lot of money. ... We did it as much to save the garden and 25 years of work out there."

Construction began in 2004, led by head carpenter Greg Martz. It included putting in a new series of backyard decks with benches, a wisteria-covered pergola and a recirculating stream, pond and waterfall system, all of which can be seen from the living room, breakfast room, master bedroom and large deck off the second-floor guest suite. Leedy and Thurber moved into their new home in 2006.

House highlights

Exterior: A 45-degree-angle architectural theme throughout the house begins with the cocked driveway. The house is set to the right of a three-car attached garage and features a brick and stone facade with a front-door pergola similar to the one in the backyard. A tall pine tree Leedy purchased when it was already mature anchors the right side of the grassy front yard.

Entry: Leaded-glass sidelights and transom surround the front door, which leads into a 19-foot-high foyer with decorative columns and sight-lines to the dining room, living room and master bedroom. The latter's wide entry is set at a 45-degree angle and is fronted by a vestibule-like space with granite shelves. Between the foyer and Leedy's office is an iron-railed spiral staircase, railings by Custom Railings of Harrison, Ohio, that leads to the media room.

Dining room: Leedy, who has been a model builder as far back as he can remember, created a unique divider between the foyer and dining room. A model of the Gold Rush-era Sovereign of the Seas clipper ship he purchased in Boston is encased in a glass stand that's suspended by two beams between the 9-foot ceiling and a low base. It and several original paintings of Leedy's favorite Southern California beaches pay homage to his home state.

Living room: This room, with its 19-foot-high, coffered ceiling, wrap-around balcony, wall of nine, mullioned windows and 1920s piano is the concert space Leedy imagined. He and Thurber host an in-house concert every September, featuring local musicians such as boogie-woogie pianist Ricky Nye and jazz pianist Phil DeGreg's trio.

There is room for 25 people to sit in the balcony and 40 or more in the living room, and the sound is amazing, Leedy said. "The Phil DeGreg Trio has played our house concerts twice. Once he asked me, 'Don, did you design the acoustics in this room? It is perfect.'"

Among the artwork in the room is a program from an early Liberace concert at which Leedy's father was a stagehand. It is signed by the iconic performer "To Donnie Leedy from Liberace," below which is a little drawing of a piano that often was part of his signature.

Kitchen and nook: A 45-degree opening leads to the gourmet kitchen, which features a corner sink, Kemper cabinets from Indiana and a seven-sided, granite-topped island with a small sink and two vertical rows of spice drawers. Off the kitchen to the back is an octagonal-themed breakfast room, which provides a sweeping view of the backyard and a door to the back deck.

Hearth room: Here's where the house gets a little darker and cozier. Cushy furniture faces a wide, bay-shaped stone wall (two more 45-degree angles!) built in to which, left to right, are a gas fireplace, widescreen TV and aquarium. The wall behind the main couch houses the couple's bar, which is topped by the same granite used in the kitchen and has open storage cubbies for liquor and wine as well as a remote-controlled stereo sound system that plays through in-wall speakers throughout the house.

Master suite: The only thing that rivals the backyard view from this room is the sound of their garden's waterfall. "In the summer, we open the window and can hear it all night long. It's just really soothing," Leedy said. The bathroom features a floating, double-sink vanity inspired by a restroom Leedy saw at Miami International Airport and a massive shower with five rainfall heads and clerestory windows. Beyond it is a 12-by-12-foot walk-in closet with a central two-sided dresser.

Guest suite: An oak and iron staircase off the living room leads to four bedrooms upstairs, the star of which is the guest suite and its private deck with spiral staircase to the backyard. It comes with an in-room cabinet with counter sink and a coffee maker. Leedy said visitors love the privacy the room gives them.

"You know, when you go visit someone, there's always people climbing over each other and getting in the way. But here, they've got their own space," Leedy said.

Railroad rooms: A second staircase off the living room leads down to Leedy's hobby space. His model railroad is on HO tracks whose scale is 1:87, meaning one inch of Leedy's model track equals 87 inches of a real one. The layout is named "Scofield Western" for a coal-mining town in Utah. Duck under its far end and you pop out into a village Leedy built that features the Wyotah Mine, three miners' homes, a graveyard, a church, automobiles, people and, of course, model railroad tracks and cars.

Leedy started designing his original layout -- a second one that's twice the size is under construction in an adjacent room -- in 1979, and construction began in 1981. Other than painting the backdrop horizon, the layout is all Leedy's work, which includes spending 20 minutes putting together each of the 600 little trees in his forest, which he said needs 1,000 more.

Not everyone "gets" the model-railroading thing, he said.

"I really feel there's a train gene," he said. "You either have the gene or you don't."