Blake Shelton, Nick Lachey, Donald Trump and more: WCPO's 9 most popular photo galleries of 2016

CINCINNATI -- From the untimely demise of a local primate to our long presidential horse race, 2016 brought a slew of unforgettable moments. WCPO photographers were "On Your Side" snapping pictures of the Tri-State’s biggest events all year long.
Here are the top nine most popular photo galleries of the year, as determined by how many times you viewed them on WCPO.com:
The trucks just kept coming the morning of Jan. 12 on I-74 just west of the state line. The crash began with one jackknifed semi-trailer and quickly escalated to 40 vehicles due to a snow squall at about 11 a.m.
The mass of wreckage resembled a junkyard and shut down I-74 in both directions until nightfall, but, shockingly, there were no life-threatening injuries among the six people taken to hospitals.
A “horrifying” series of crashes on March 15 sent a car hurtling off the Combs-Hehl Bridge into the Ohio River, where it lay under 40 feet of water, silt and mud for 11 days before strong currents abated enough for it to be recovered.
Only then was it confirmed that 32-year-old Milford resident David Bouma had died in the tragedy. The crash and ensuing traffic jam caused a federal judge to extend primary election voting by one hour in Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties.
In a welcome change from the grisly images of the top two galleries, WCPO’s third most popular gallery of 2016 featured dozens of lovely ladies strutting their stuff across the 20th Century Theater stage, hoping to land a spot as a Ben-Gal cheerleader.
Just two days before Ohio’s primary, then-Republican candidate Donald Trump stopped by West Chester Township for his first visit to Greater Cincinnati. The Q-and-A-style rally drew thousands of supporters and some protestors.
Months before a plague of creepy clowns crawled across the country, thousands of horror fans swarmed the Sharonville Convention Center to meet celebrities and make-believe monsters at HorrorHound Weekend.