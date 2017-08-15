This rescued street dog from India has been to more countries than many of us will ever see

An Indian street dog that barely escaped being put down by authorities is now living a charmed life as a world traveler and star of her own social media channel.

Kala Kutta, which means "black dog" in Hindi, first caught Rochelle Lucas' attention near her office in Bangalore.

“There were a few street dogs near the office, but she stood out,” Lucas told The Dodo. “She was quite thin and had huge brown eyes. Her eyes are captivating and have a way of drawing you in. After a couple of weeks, Sonal and I started to feed her. We would save some of our dinner, place it in a plastic container and take it to her when we saw her on our walk.”

When Kala got pregnant and was nearly put down, Rochelle and her husband John chose to adopt her, according to a note they posted on Kala's Facebook page. Since that day, the pup's life has been an adventure, having lived in four countries and visited 21.

“She is the most amazing dog. She comes everywhere with us and demonstrates how well street dogs adapt to a new life,” Rochelle wrote.

