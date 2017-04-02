PHOTOS: Cincinnati Gorilla Run 2017

Rain
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Gorilla Run, a 5K run/walk to benefit the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund, brought hundreds of gorilla suit-clad racers Downtown on April 2, 2017.
The race started and ended at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse.
