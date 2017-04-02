PHOTOS: Cincinnati Gorilla Run 2017

WCPO Staff
3:18 PM, Apr 2, 2017

The Cincinnati Gorilla Run, a 5K run/walk to benefit the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund, brought hundreds of gorilla suit-clad racers Downtown on April 2, 2017. Brett LaPlaca of Mt. Adams, Laura Font of Lakeland, FL. and Brooke Hiller of Mt. Adams.

Joe Simon
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Gorilla Run, a 5K run/walk to benefit the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund, brought hundreds of gorilla suit-clad racers Downtown on April 2, 2017.

The race started and ended at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse.

CLICK HERE for more photos or tap the image below:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video