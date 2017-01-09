Green Day coming to Riverbend Music Center in August

CINCINNATI -- Green Day is stopping in Cincinnati to see some of its favorite "American Idiots" at Riverbend as part of the Revolution Radio Summer Tour.

The punk rock band will be at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 20, it announced Monday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Tickets to see @GreenDay with special guest @thebottlemen at Riverbend on August 20 go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am! pic.twitter.com/k19Q49vFHq — Riverbend Music Ctr. (@riverbendpnc) January 9, 2017

UK-based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will join Green Day on tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.