Green Day coming to Riverbend Music Center in August

Tickets go on sale Friday

WCPO Staff
8:38 AM, Jan 9, 2017
6 hours ago
CINCINNATI -- Green Day is stopping in Cincinnati to see some of its favorite "American Idiots" at Riverbend as part of the Revolution Radio Summer Tour.

The punk rock band will be at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 20, it announced Monday.

UK-based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will join Green Day on tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

