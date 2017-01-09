CINCINNATI -- Eighties rock lovers, get ready: Foreigner is bringing its 40th anniversary tour to Riverbend Music Center in August.

Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience will be at Riverbend Aug. 8, the band announced Monday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Tickets to see @ForeignerMusic, @cheaptrick & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience on 8/8 go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am! pic.twitter.com/a8NEeATtDa — Riverbend Music Ctr. (@riverbendpnc) January 9, 2017

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.