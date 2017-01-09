Foreigner and Cheap Trick coming to Riverbend in August

Tickets go on sale Friday

WCPO Staff
8:27 AM, Jan 9, 2017
6 hours ago
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Eighties rock lovers, get ready: Foreigner is bringing its 40th anniversary tour to Riverbend Music Center in August.

Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience will be at Riverbend Aug. 8, the band announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video