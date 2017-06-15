Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: June 15-18

Cincinnati Opera

The Cincinnati Opera opens its 2017 season on Thursday with “La Bohéme,” the story of a woman who finds the love of her life in a most unexpected way. Music director Louis Langrée will conduct the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra during the opera’s performance.

7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday. Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. $45-$169. www.cincinnatiopera.org

Reds’ A Night of Their Own

Are you a woman who loves baseball and wants to spend time with your girlfriends? Then you’ll want to attend the Cincinnati Reds’ “A Night of Their Own” event at Great American Ball Park. There will be a buffet, batting and pitching practice, broadcasting tips, an auction and a chance to meet Reds manager Bryan Price. The event also helps raise money for the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund.

6-9 p.m. Thursday. Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. $125. cincinnati.reds.mlb.com

Joel McHale at Taft Theatre

Laugh it up with comedian and television star Joel McHale ("The Soup," "Community") on Friday at the Taft Theatre. The Taft performance is part of McHale's national tour promoting the release of his memoir, “Thanks for the Money.”

8 p.m. Friday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Downtown. $33.50-$53.50. tafttheatre.org

A feast of fests

Tis the season for festivals that celebrate food, beer and community.

Here are some of this weekend's festivals focusing on food and drink:

CFTA Food Fest: Come hungry to the Cincinnati Food Truck Association Food Fest at Summit Park. You’ll be able to sample eats from more than 35 food trucks. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page. Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Fest: Sample some of the best brews from around the world during Jungle Jim’s annual beer bash featuring more than 100 breweries and 400 beers. 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. $45-$55; $20 non-drinkers. www.junglejims.com Mainstrasse Goettafest: This ode to goetta, the distinctly Cincinnati breakfast cuisine, is now in its 17th year. Enjoy a goetta cheeseburger, goetta grilled doughnut, goetta brownie, goetta balls ... you get the idea. 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.mainstrasse.org

There also are festivals celebrating community:

RoeblingFest: This festival will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio. Kriss Roebling of New York City, a direct descendant of bridge architect John Roebling, will kick off the festival with a presentation. The event also will celebrate the region’s art, engineering and architecture. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Third and Court streets, Covington. Free. www.roeblingbridge.org Tusculum Street Fest: The celebration of Cincinnati’s oldest neighborhood returns for its second year this Saturday, featuring live music, local food, craft beer and kid’s activities focused on the neighborhood. 2-9 p.m. Saturday. Eastern Avenue between Tennyson and McCullough streets, Columbia Tusculum. Free. www.tusculumstreetfest.org

Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival

The Juneteenth Festival will celebrate its 30th year in Cincinnati with food, music, living history exhibits, vendors, a Father’s Day concert and peace march. The Queen City tradition began in 1988 as a Kennedy Heights neighborhood festival celebrating emancipation and freedom. Over the years, the festival has grown but maintained its roots as a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Free. www.juneteenthcincinnati.org

Suits That Rock

“Suits That Rock” returns to the Carnegie in Covington this Saturday. Enjoy light appetizers and a cash bar before more than 40 business and community leaders take the stage at 8 p.m. The show benefits the Carnegie’s children education programs. There also will be an encore performance on June 24 at the theater.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington. $85 orchestra seating; $60 mezzanine. www.thecarnegie.com

TEDxCincinnati 2017

Get inspired at TEDxCincinnati 2017 this Saturday. Poets, performers, community leaders and activists will deliver messages designed to spark deep discussion and foster a stronger community in Cincinnati.

5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $40-$99. www.tedxcincinnati.com

Cincinnati Men's Chorus Pride concert

Kick off Cincinnati Pride week with Cincinnati Men’s Chorus concerts this weekend. This year’s concerts focus on African-American composers, arrangers and performers who inspired and motivated the Pride movement over the years.

8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. The School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Parkway, Over-the-Rhine. $25. www.cincinnatimenschorus.org

Cincinnati Beer Week

The week-long celebration of Cincinnati craft beer kicks off Sunday with multiple events focused on Father’s Day. Take a Rivertown Brewery tour, brunch with Dad or sample one of many special beer tappings that day. Make sure to check back for other beer-centric events throughout the week.

Starts Sunday. Multiple participating locations. For more information visit cincinnatibeerweek.com.