Braxton’s Spotlight tapping & can release party

Braxton Brewing Co. will celebrate the release of Spotlight White IPA, its first new beer of the year, with live music. Spotlight, with a 6 percent ABV, is a citrus-hopped beer brewed with orange peel and coriander. Braxton describes the brew as a blend of American IPA and wheat-based Belgian Wit beer styles. Spotlight will be on tap and also will be sold in cans at the taproom and select retail locations.

5-11 p.m. Friday. Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W. Seventh St., Covington. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Lindy Society Dance - New Friend Night

Learn to dance like a pro with the return of the Lindy Society Dance on Friday at Molly Malone’s in Covington. Instructors Ryan Quatman and Kat Blum will show dancers how to swing to music provided by George Hildebrand, Jim Barry and Terry Thompson-Cannon. No partner is required.

8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Molly Malone’s, 112 E. Fourth St., Covington. $5 to dance. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

KOI Cavalcade of Customs

Get your motor running this weekend when the annual KOI Cavalcade of Customs returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center. Beyond a showroom full of custom cars, expect to see familiar faces such as Rich Harrison from the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars,” WWE superstar Dean Ambrose, NASCAR legend Mark Martin and Ben Jones, who played Cooter on the “Dukes of Hazard.”

3-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. $17 general admission; $6 for children 6-12; children 5 and under free. www.koiautoparts.com

Amsoil Arenacross

Who wouldn’t want to follow a day of checking out hot rods by watching some intense motocross racing? Amsoil Arenacross comes to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday and promises to deliver thrills as racers compete on a dirt stunt track for motocross glory.

Door open at 6 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $17-$62. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

David Bowie birthday party

The seventh annual David Bowie Birthday Bash at Northside Yacht Club is the bar's first party to honor the eclectic singer since his death on Jan. 10, 2016. Bowie cover band the Spiders will provide live music with DJs performing between sets. Attendees are strongly encouraged to come dressed in their best glam attire and be prepared to dance.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Northside Yacht Club, 4227 Spring Grove Ave., Northside. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Vestry anniversary party

The Vestry at the Transept is celebrating its first year in business Saturday with music by DJ ETrayn, complimentary light bites from Funky’s Catering and a special celebratory $5 signature cocktail. The Transept transformed the abandoned St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church in Over-the-Rhine last year into the upscale event space and bar it is today.

8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Vestry at the Transept, 1205 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Cincinnati Pops with Melissa Etheridge

Sunday’s Cincinnati Pops Orchestra performance with rock legend Melissa Etheridge is on the top of music reporter Gil Kaufman’s list of 17 shows to see in early 2017. The Pops promises an intimate show at the Taft Theatre with the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning “I’m the Only One” singer.

7-11 p.m. Sunday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. $25-$115. cincinnatisymphony.org

A Whimsical Wonderland at Krohn Conservatory

Sunday is the last day to enjoy Krohn’s winter floral show before the conservatory turns its attention toward spring. Enjoy royal blue, orange and deep purple poinsettias alongside other winter floral displays and the holiday trains before they all disappear until the next holiday season.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday. 1501 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. $7 adults; $4 children 5-12; free for children 4 and under. www.cincinnatiparks.com

Yoga at Rhinegeist

New year, new you? If so, it might be worth checking out the free beginners yoga class hosted by Modo Yoga each Sunday at Rhinegeist. Strengthen your core, loosen your muscles and get centered. And maybe enjoy a beer afterward.

10:15-11:15 a.m. Sunday. Rhinegeist Brewing, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Donations welcome. For more information visit the Facebook event page.