MusicNOW

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and guitarist Bryce Dessner of the National will present the MusicNOW festival Thursday through Saturday. Now in its 11th year, MusicNOW will once again focus on a mix of contemporary musicians and risk-taking artists. This year’s lineup includes performances by Bob Weir with the Campfire Band, Andrew Norman, Lisa Hannigan and many other musicians.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. Thursday: $58.50-$78.50; Friday-Saturday: $12-$75. www.musicnowfestival.org

Manifest Gallery’s anniversary celebration

Celebrate 12 years of art at the Manifest Gallery on Thursday. There will be complimentary wine, desserts, hot chocolate, beer from the Growler House and live music, and the gallery’s owners will extend regular hours in honor of the occasion.

7-9 p.m. Thursday. Manifest Gallery, 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

21 Savage at Bogart's

Rapper 21 Savage takes over Bogart’s stage Friday with his No Remorse 2 tour. The Atlanta artist, who gained national buzz with mixtapes such as "Slaughter King" and "The Slaughter Tape," is now dominating airwaves with his EP "Savage Mode." Hits "No Heart" and "X" are sure to be on his Bogart's set list.

7 p.m. Friday. Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Corryville. $40. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Travel, Sports & Boat Show

Escape the winter doldrums by planning warm weather adventures at the 60th Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show at Duke Energy Convention Center. The two-weekend event will showcase outdoor sporting activities like bike riding and, of course, boating.

5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Jan. 18-19; 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays (Jan. 14 and 21); 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays (Jan. 15 and 22); 4-9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. $10 advance; $12 at the door; children 12 and under free. cincinnatiboatshow.com

Keep Your Shirt on Covington grand opening

If you’ve ever lived in Covington, or just drove through the city on a random day, you get the joke. “Keep your shirt on, Covington” is a mantra embraced by many of the city’s residents. Now it has become a community organization with a retail winter store location, and it's set to open Friday with a party on Pike Street. Enjoy beer and listen to music while browsing cheeky themed apparel during the celebration.

4-10 p.m. Friday. Keep Your Shirt on Covington, 10 Pike St., Covington. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Jungle Jim’s Barrel Aged Beer Bash

Fans of barrel-aged beer, rejoice. Jungle Jim’s International Market’s bash promises more than 80 types of barrel-aged beer for sampling Saturday. Commemorative glasses also will be distributed, along with food from Hoboken Eddie's Gourmet and ChiliRocks Chili.

7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. $42.60 for drinkers. $15.98 non-drinkers. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Mascot Broomball Exhibition Game

Watch your favorite local mascots go blade-to-blade at the O'Keeffe's Ice Rink on Fountain Square during Saturday’s broomball exhibition game. The mascots also will be available before and after the game for meet-and-greets and photos.

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Free. cincinnatiusa.com

Park + Vine Chili Cook-Off and last day

Say farewell to an Over-the-Rhine staple when Park + Vine hosts its final chili cook-off before closing its doors for good. Sample vegetarian chili, share your own or just shop and say goodbye to Park + Vine’s owners and fellow patrons.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. (Chili cook-off starts at 3 p.m.) Park + Vine, 1202 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. Chili tasting is $10 before 6 p.m. Jan. 14 or $15 at the door. Children under age 10 are free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Ché anniversary party

Argentinean restaurant Ché plans to celebrate its first year in business in a big way. The Over-the-Rhine eatery plans to shut down its kitchen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and instead have an Argentinean cookout with short ribs, chorizo and lamb. There will be empanadas, sides and drink specials as well. All the restaurant asks is that people RSVP.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Ché, 1342 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine. $25. For more information visit the event Facebook page.