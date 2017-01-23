The Glazzies kick off WCPO Lounge Acts music podcast

Listen to The Glazzies Lounge Acts session in the player above.

CINCINNATI -- Long Island, New York rock duo The Glazzies break the seal.

Singer/guitarist Peter Landi and drummer Dave Horn swung by WCPO's Digital Lounge Thursday for the first-ever broadcast of the brand new WCPO Lounge Acts podcast. The internet music series will streamed live on Facebook and is available in the player above, with live performance video of the group playing in the Digital Lounge and chatting with Lounge Acts host Gil Kaufman (Billboard, MTV News).

With their second full-length album, "Kill Me Kindly," due out on Friday, the grunge-inspired duo is in town to celebrate its release with a show Thursday night at the Southgate House Revival.

"It's great to be coming back to Cincinnati and to be the first guests on WCPO Lounge Acts," the duo said.

Heavily influenced by such alt-rock legends as Dinosaur Jr., Nirvana and Soundgarden, the pair got together in 2008 in high school, before Horn went on hiatus two years later. That left Landi to record their 2012 debut, "Time Bomb Love," in a blistering four days before taking the show on the road across North America.

Horn and Landi reunited in 2013 and they released a five-song EP, "Satin Stain" -- which featured Dinosaur Jr. drummer Murph behind the kit on three tracks -- in 2015.

"Kill Me Kindly" is being released by Cincinnati-based Old Flame Records, whose roster includes such Queen City bands as Automagik and Dawg Yawp.

Watch The Glazzies perform "Paper Thin" live in the WCPO Lounge: