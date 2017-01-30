Tell us your love story and we might draw it for Valentine's Day

Do you and your significant other have a great love story? We want to hear it.

In honor of Valentine's Day, WCPO cartoonist Kevin Necessary wants to illustrate your love story. Complete the form below, submit a photo of the two of you and tell us your "meet-cute" -- the story of how you met your sweetheart -- in 300 words or less.

Entries will be accepted from Jan. 30-Feb. 3. Necessary will review the entries and select three stories to illustrate. We will publish the winning entries on Feb. 14, and winners will receive a print of their illustrated love story.

For a complete list of rules, click here.