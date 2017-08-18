Northside's Melt Eclectic Cafe adds Downtown location

CINCINNATI – A little more than a month after Melt Eclectic Cafe opened in Northside, its owners announced they will add a second location inside the Contemporary Arts Center in Downtown.

Wellmann Brands, Melt’s owners, shared on a Facebook post that “Due to the overwhelming love and support for Melt Eclectic Cafe in Northside, we’ve decided to transform the cafe space at the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center into a Melt Eclectic Cafe sister restaurant to give our downtown friends and beyond, another great place to enjoy our creations, during lunch.”

Melt held its grand opening in at 4100 Hamilton Ave. in Northside on July 11. The new Downtown location is a retooling of Bottle & Basket CAC, another Wellmann Brands business that opened in the arts center's lobby on May 31. It will share space with M. Wellmann, a cocktail bar named after local mixologist Molly Wellmann.

The Facebook post announcing Melt’s second location states it will serve “fresh, house-made sides, salads, and soups, as well as an array of sodas and juice.”

Downtown lunch service will start Monday, Aug. 28. Melt’s CAC location at 44. E. 6th St. will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.