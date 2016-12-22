Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill named among country's top 10 holiday displays

For nearly 30 years, Clifton Mill has been lighting the winter holidays, the Dayton Daily News reports. What began as a simple idea of stringing a few strands of lights on the mill for family and friends has become one of the largest outdoor holiday displays for miles around.
A synchronized light and music show occurs hourly each night from the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. Parking is free, but admission costs $10 per person for everyone age 7 and older. See the mill’s website here for further details.
The display in Greene County is a solid option for family fun or a date night at about a 75-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati.