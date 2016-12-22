Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill named among country's top 10 holiday displays

CLIFTON, Ohio — Here’s an option for frazzled parents who've already visited the Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights and Coney Island’s Nights of Lights and need something else to keep the kids entertained during this long winter break.

The “Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill” have been named Ohio’s best Christmas lights display by Travel and Leisure magazine and featured on Treetopia.com as one of the top 10 displays in the country.

In fact, Treetopia ranked the Clifton Mill at second place for most lights nationwide with its more than 3.5 million lights draped over the historic mill, trees and river banks.

By late September 2016, lights already adorned the banks of the Little Miami River in Clifton, Ohio.

For nearly 30 years, Clifton Mill has been lighting the winter holidays, the Dayton Daily News reports. What began as a simple idea of stringing a few strands of lights on the mill for family and friends has become one of the largest outdoor holiday displays for miles around.

A synchronized light and music show occurs hourly each night from the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. Parking is free, but admission costs $10 per person for everyone age 7 and older. See the mill’s website here for further details.

The display in Greene County is a solid option for family fun or a date night at about a 75-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati.