Dancing with the Stars champ Val Chmerkovskiy honors Meghan Hils on Cincinnati visit

CINCINNATI -- The defending champions from season 23 of Dancing with the Stars brought their mirrorball trophy to the Aronoff Center Tuesday night, but they made a few special stops along the way.

Ukrainian-American dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy spent his day bringing cheer to patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which reminded him of his encounters with Delhi Township teenager Meghan Hils. Hils dealt with chronic health problems from an early age and passed away in September 2016.

The pair first met in January 2015, when he took Meghan by the hand at Seacrest Studios at Children’s Hospital. Later that year, he invited Meghan backstage at a performance in Dayton, Ohio.

Meghan’s father, Daniel Hils of the Cincinnati Police Department and president of the police union, posted on Facebook Tuesday that the DWTS legend contacted him, saying “it was hard to be at the hospital without Meghan.”

Chmerkovskiy then invited Sgt. Hils and his wife Patty as his personal guests to attend the Downtown production featuring season 23 champion and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez alongside some of America’s best ballroom dancers.

Check out the screenshot below to see the collage Hils put together as a special memento for Chmerkovskiy to remember his friend Meghan.