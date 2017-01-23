British indie rock band The 1975 to play 2017 Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI — British indie rock band The 1975 will play at this year's Bunbury Music Festival, according to festival organizer PromoWest Productions.

The Columbus-based company announced the band will perform the first day of the festival, set to return June 2-4 to Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove.

The Manchester-based band released its first album, "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It," in 2016, featuring the single "Love Me."

Organizers will reveal the full lineup for the 2017 Bunbury Music Festival on Tuesday during an announcement party at the Woodward Theater, at 1404 Main St. PromoWest marketing director Megan Doster said the party, which will include music by Alex Angelo, games and giveaways, will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and is open to the public.

This will be the seventh year for Bunbury. PromoWest bought the music festival from founder Bill Donabedian in 2014 and hosted it for the first time in 2015.

Earlier this month, Doster said PromoWest would not bring back the cashless payment system using radio frequency identification device (RFID) wristbands that the promoter introduced at the festival in 2016. PromoWest will instead resume using paper tickets and allowing cash sales with festival vendors.

“The interactive wristbands were a success in many ways for us, but the feedback from our fans was that [the] prior year’s system was the better experience,” Doster said.

Doster said PromoWest is working to address the ATM and cellphone signal issues the festival experienced in 2015.

“That’s one of our main focal points going into this year -- have that up and running for everyone’s liking,” she said.

Three-day passes for Bunbury are currently on sale at bunburyfestival.com. Tuesday's party also will be the last opportunity for people to purchase "early bee" discounted tickets for the festival before prices increase on Wednesday.

Doster said PromoWest will announce when single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.