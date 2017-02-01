Jungle Jim's International Market ranked as one of America's best grocers for beer lovers

FAIRFIELD, Ohio -- Love beer? You're lucky to live here. And not just for the craft breweries that have sprung up over the past few years.

Jungle Jim's International Market has been ranked one of the best grocery stores in America for beer lovers.

It's the first year Jungle Jim's has received the national designation from RateBeer.com, in the website's Best Awards for 2016. The list includes five grocers as being the Best Places For Beer in the United States but doesn't put them in any particular order.

Jungle Jim's also is ranked the best grocery store in Ohio for beer, an honor it received last year.

RateBeer.com is devoted to craft beer ratings and forums.

Jungle Jim's doesn't just stock a huge selection of beers: It celebrates them, too. Last summer, the store showcased Ohio's beers and breweries with its first-ever Buckeye Beer Bash and had its 11th annual International Beer Festival.

The market, which started as a produce stand, has grown into a regional destination. Foodie website Epicurious described it as a "seven-plus-acre food-based freak-out in suburban Cincinnati," with hard-to-find items from all over the globe.