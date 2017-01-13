Grainworks Brewing Co. plans to open in Butler County this fall

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Butler County beer lovers will have another place to enjoy craft beer this fall, according to a report published Friday in the Journal-News.

Grainworks Brewing Co. will open at 7790 Service Center Drive in West Chester Township, according to Steven Brock, one of the brewery’s owners.

Brock said he and his business partners have brewed award-winning beer at home for more than 12 years.

“We’ve entered home brew competition and won awards and accolades … it wasn’t like this was just ‘Oh, I’ve home-brewed for a year. Let’s just try this,’” Brock told the Journal-News.

Grainworks' brewhouse and taproom will occupy about 5,000 square feet. The microbrewery's location gives the owners an option for future expansion.

Brock said Grainworks will initially offer six beers, including an IPA, stout and porter, and will likely introduce a sour beer and saison a short time later.

