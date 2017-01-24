Live: Bunbury organizers announce full lineup

CINCINNATI -- Organizers will reveal the full lineup for the 2017 Bunbury Music Festival this evening.

The announcement party at Woodward Theater runs from 6-8 p.m.

Watch live video starting at about 7 p.m. and keep up with live updates throughout the event below:

The festival will return from June 2-4 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove.

Festival organizer PromoWest Productions had already announced that British indie rock band The 1975 will perform on the first day of the festival.

Earlier this month, PromoWest marketing director Megan Doster said PromoWest would not bring back the cashless payment system using radio frequency identification device (RFID) wristbands that the promoter introduced at the festival in 2016. PromoWest will instead resume using paper tickets and allowing cash sales with festival vendors.

Doster said PromoWest is working to address the ATM and cellphone signal issues the festival experienced in 2015.

Three-day passes for Bunbury are currently on sale at bunburyfestival.com. Tuesday's party also will be the last opportunity for people to purchase "early bee" discounted tickets for the festival before prices increase on Wednesday.

Doster said PromoWest will announce when single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.