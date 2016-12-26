George Michael records in demand after pop legend's death

CINCINNATI -- Northside's Shake It Records had crowds of people browsing music Monday.

The most popular request was George Michael, the 53-year-old pop star who was found dead on Christmas.

The owners at Shake It Records said they've been flooded with phone calls from people wanting classic George Michael records.

But aside from a single Wham! album still available, they've already been wiped out.

"We had already sold through every Wham! record that we had because it was Christmas, and the 'Faith' album by George Michael, that's always a big seller," Jim Blase of Shake It said.

Most of those records are no longer in print, so the store hopes to collect any used ones that come in.