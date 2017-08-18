Cincygram: Through any lens, the Queen City shines under stormy skies

CINCINNATI -- From massive bridge structures to delicate sprays of water, the Queen City displays a special beauty under threatening skies as a rainstorm tumbles over the region.

Dave Schmidt

Dave Schmidt recently photographed some of the city's most iconic structures as they looked beneath the clouds, focusing on the reflections and mirror images amid the watery backgrounds.

Schmidt is the photographer for Cincygram. He has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, where he focuses on the beauty this region has to offer.