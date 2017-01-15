Cincinnati Landmark Productions reveals lineup for Covedale, Incline District theaters

The view from the lobby of the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, which opens June 3. The theater is directly across Matson Place from the former location of the terminus of the Price Hill Incline, which closed in 1943. The new theater is operated by Landmark Productions, producers of the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts and the Cincinnati Young People's Theatre.

Perhaps the most striking example of revitalization in Price Hill is the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, across the street from popular restaurants Primavista and Incline Public House.

CINCINNATI -- The stories of Helen Keller, 1930s Berlin and frontier romance are some of the productions coming to West Side theater this year.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions unveiled the slate of shows for its two theaters this weekend, including "The Miracle Worker," "Cabaret" and Oklahoma!".

The lineup for the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts on Glenway Avenue includes:

  • "The Miracle Worker" from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1, 2017
  • "Young Frankenstein" from Oct. 19 to Nov. 12, 2017
  • "Annie" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23, 2017
  • "Guys and Dolls" from Feb. 15 to March 11, 2018
  • "Oklahoma!" from April 5 to 29, 2018

Subscriptions are $120 for all five shows. Current subscribers can renew their seats through June 23; tickets to single shows go on sale July 24.

The Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, in its second full year in East Price Hill's Incline District, will have:

  • "Cabaret" from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15, 2017
  • "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11, 2018
  • "Monty Python's Spamalot" from March 22 to April 8, 2018

Subscriptions are $69 for all three shows. Current subscribers can renew through June 23; tickets to single shows go on sale July 24.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions also is adding an extra show to its Summer Classics Season next year, going from three to four productions at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. It comes as the theater group cuts one production each at the Covedale and Incline District theaters during their regular seasons.

Tim Perrino, executive artistic director, said the shift helps Cincinnati Landmark Productions streamline its work and grow.

"Most importantly, this allows us to truly offer year-round, affordable, locally-produced entertainment for our base audience," Perrino said.

This year's Summer Classics lineup includes:

  • "Damn Yankees" from May 24 to June 18, 2017
  • "Blithe Spirit" from June 28 to July 23, 2017
  • "The Drowsy Chaperone" from Aug. 2 to 27, 2017

All 45 performances during the debut 2015 Summer Classics Season were sold out.

