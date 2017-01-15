Cincinnati Landmark Productions reveals lineup for Covedale, Incline District theaters

"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11, 2018
"Monty Python's Spamalot" from March 22 to April 8, 2018
Subscriptions are $69 for all three shows. Current subscribers can renew through June 23; tickets to single shows go on sale July 24.
Cincinnati Landmark Productions also is adding an extra show to its Summer Classics Season next year, going from three to four productions at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. It comes as the theater group cuts one production each at the Covedale and Incline District theaters during their regular seasons.
Tim Perrino, executive artistic director, said the shift helps Cincinnati Landmark Productions streamline its work and grow.
"Most importantly, this allows us to truly offer year-round, affordable, locally-produced entertainment for our base audience," Perrino said.
This year's Summer Classics lineup includes:
"Damn Yankees" from May 24 to June 18, 2017
"Blithe Spirit" from June 28 to July 23, 2017
"The Drowsy Chaperone" from Aug. 2 to 27, 2017
All 45 performances during the debut 2015 Summer Classics Season were sold out.