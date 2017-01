William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died Saturday at the age of 84, according to ABC News.

Christopher played Father John Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H" from 1972 to 1983 and in the follow-up series "After M*A*S*H*" from 1983 to 1985.

RELATED: Celebrity deaths of 2016 — Look back at those we lost this year (PHOTOS)