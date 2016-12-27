Actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," has died, multiple news outlets report. She was 60.

Fisher's daughter's publicist confirmed her death to the Associated Press and People Magazine Tuesday.

Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Her mother said Saturday that Fisher was in stable condition, but she has been hospitalized since.

Fisher's follows a slew of other celebrity deaths; Alan Thicke died less than two weeks ago and news of George Michael's death broke only two days ago.

