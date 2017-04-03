LOS ANGELES -- To Doris Day's many admirers, the pert and fresh-faced charmer who starred in "Pillow Talk" and "Move Over Darling" is ageless.

But Day turns 95 on Monday -- apparently a surprise to even the star herself, who has long pegged her age to a 1924 birthdate that would make her 93.

A copy of Day's birth certificate, obtained from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics, settles the issue: she was born in Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood on April 3, 1922, making her 95.

In a statement Sunday, Day said she's never paid much attention to birthdays but added, "It's great to finally know how old I really am!"

Day honed her performing skills in local theater and radio, making her professional debut in the Netherland Plaza Hotel's big-band Pavilion Nightclub at age 15 -- make that 17, actually. Back then, she was using her given name: Doris Kappelhoff. After singing with Barney Rapp and the Duke Schuman Orchestra, Rapp suggested she change her name to increase her appeal.

She has 650-plus music recordings to her name and starred in 39 films. That role in "Pillow Talk," in 1959, earned her a nomination for best actress in a leading role. She shared the nomination with Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and winner Simone Signoret. Day retired from acting in 1968.

Day said she's celebrating her now-milestone birthday the way she always does, asking support for her favorite cause, animal welfare. A dog park in Cincinnati's Mount Airy neighborhood bears her name.