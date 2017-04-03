Cincinnati native Doris Day just found out her real age, apparently

Star was born in Cincinnati, 95 years ago

Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer , WCPO Staff
2:12 PM, Apr 2, 2017
8:33 PM, Apr 2, 2017

Doris Day, Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas on Sept. 14, 1956.

Handout Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau Archives via Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -- To Doris Day's many admirers, the pert and fresh-faced charmer who starred in "Pillow Talk" and "Move Over Darling" is ageless.

But Day turns 95 on Monday -- apparently a surprise to even the star herself, who has long pegged her age to a 1924 birthdate that would make her 93.

A copy of Day's birth certificate, obtained from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics, settles the issue: she was born in Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood on April 3, 1922, making her 95.

In a statement Sunday, Day said she's never paid much attention to birthdays but added, "It's great to finally know how old I really am!"

Day honed her performing skills in local theater and radio, making her professional debut in the Netherland Plaza Hotel's big-band Pavilion Nightclub at age 15 -- make that 17, actually. Back then, she was using her given name: Doris Kappelhoff. After singing with Barney Rapp and the Duke Schuman Orchestra, Rapp suggested she change her name to increase her appeal.

She has 650-plus music recordings to her name and starred in 39 films. That role in "Pillow Talk," in 1959, earned her a nomination for best actress in a leading role. She shared the nomination with Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and winner Simone Signoret. Day retired from acting in 1968.

Day said she's celebrating her now-milestone birthday the way she always does, asking support for her favorite cause, animal welfare. A dog park in Cincinnati's Mount Airy neighborhood bears her name.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video