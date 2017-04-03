She has 650-plus music recordings to her name and starred in 39 films. That role in "Pillow Talk," in 1959, earned her a nomination for best actress in a leading role. She shared the nomination with Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and winner Simone Signoret. Day retired from acting in 1968.
Day said she's celebrating her now-milestone birthday the way she always does, asking support for her favorite cause, animal welfare. A dog park in Cincinnati's Mount Airy neighborhood bears her name.