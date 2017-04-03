2017 Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners list

Rain
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards honored the best in country music Sunday night. Here is the complete list of winners.
Entertainer of the year:
-Jason Aldean
Male vocalist of the year:
-Thomas Rhett
Female vocalist of the year:
-Miranda Lambert
New female vocalist of the year:
-Maren Morris
New male vocalist of the year:
-Jon Pardi
Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings"
Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man"
Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y."
-Florida Georgia Line
Songwriter of the year:
-Lori McKenna
Vocal group of the year:
-Little Big Town
Vocal duo of the year:
-Brothers Osborne
New vocal duo or group of the year:
Video of the year: "Forever Country"
-Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Vocal event of the year: "May We All"
-Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw
