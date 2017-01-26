Hey, Tea Party, meet your lefty cousins

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After this election, some on the left are feeling pretty powerless — but Angel Padilla isn’t. He got together with 30 other former congressional staffers to put together a concrete guide on how to resist President Trump’s policies, and they borrowed all their knowledge from an unlikely source — the Tea Party. It’s called Indivisible, and in this episode of the DecodeDC podcast, Jimmy gets to the bottom of how it might work.