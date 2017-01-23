Timyka Artist

Twitter: @WCPOTimyka and Facebook at WCPO Timyka Tiki Artist
Position: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend Anchor
When did you start working here? August, 2015
Where else have you worked? WPXI-11 in Pittsburgh, PA… WUPW in Toldeo Oh
Where did you go to college? Temple University
What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? Being able to be a voice for those who have no voice. I pride myself on keeping an open mind and always attempting to get all sides of any story that I’m covering.
What are you most proud of in your own life? * My Faith, My Family, My Friends. I have been blessed with the most amazing personal, support system that anyone could ever ask for!
What do you love about living in the Tri-State? Beautiful skyline
What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? Nada, Butterbee’s, Football,
Movies and Musicals: All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music) When Harry Met Sally…The Lion King…She’s Come Undone by Wally Lamb…Soft Jazz and Throwback R & B
Apps I can't live without: Shazam, Words with Friends, Weatherbug and Facebook