Timyka Artist

Timyka. Artist@wcpo.com

513-259-0809

When it comes to social media, you can find me…

Twitter: @WCPOTimyka and Facebook at WCPO Timyka Tiki Artist

Position: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend Anchor

When did you start working here? August, 2015

Where else have you worked? WPXI-11 in Pittsburgh, PA… WUPW in Toldeo Oh

Where did you go to college? Temple University

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? Being able to be a voice for those who have no voice. I pride myself on keeping an open mind and always attempting to get all sides of any story that I’m covering.

What are you most proud of in your own life? * My Faith, My Family, My Friends. I have been blessed with the most amazing personal, support system that anyone could ever ask for!

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? Beautiful skyline

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? Nada, Butterbee’s, Football,

Movies and Musicals:

All-time favorites... (movies, shows, books, music) When Harry Met Sally…The Lion King…She’s Come Undone by Wally Lamb…Soft Jazz and Throwback R & B

Apps I can't live without: Shazam, Words with Friends, Weatherbug and Facebook