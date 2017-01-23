Timyka Artist

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Timyka. Artist@wcpo.com  

513-259-0809  

When it comes to social media, you can find me…

Twitter: @WCPOTimyka  and Facebook at WCPO Timyka Tiki Artist  

Position: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend Anchor  

When did you start working here?  August, 2015  

Where else have you worked? WPXI-11 in Pittsburgh, PA… WUPW in Toldeo Oh  

Where did you go to college? Temple University  

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?  Being able to be a voice for those who have no voice.  I pride myself on keeping an open mind and always attempting to get all sides of any story that I’m covering.  

What are you most proud of in your own life? *   My Faith, My Family, My Friends.  I have been blessed with the most amazing personal, support system that anyone could ever ask for!  

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?  Beautiful skyline    

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? Nada, Butterbee’s, Football,

Movies and Musicals:   
All-time favorites...  (movies, shows, books, music)  When Harry Met Sally…The Lion King…She’s Come Undone by Wally Lamb…Soft Jazz and Throwback R & B 

Apps I can't live without:  Shazam, Words with Friends, Weatherbug and Facebook     

