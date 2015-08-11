Tanya O'Rourke

Connect with Tanya

torourke@wcpo.com

513 852-4071

I love connecting with you on social media, and you can find me lots of places:

Facebook

Twitter & Vine: @TanyaORourke

Pinterest

When did you start working here? July 1992

What other positions have you held here? I started out on the assignment desk as a weekend, nightside assignment editor. I became a writer for the 11 p.m., then an overnight assistant producer for the morning show. I was a reporter for several years before becoming a news anchor.

Where else have you worked? WBIR-TV, WATE-TV

Where did you go to college? University of Tennessee (GO VOLS!) and University of Cincinnati, BFA (Go Bearcats!)

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I'm most proud that we do make a difference. We inform, whether that is a recall of a dangerous food item, car failure, etc., or what is happening this weekend; we make sure the community knows what is important. And sometimes, we make life-changing differences.

That's when I most love my job. When I donated a kidney, this job gave me a platform to inform people that organ donation is something important. I hope I gave them someone to look to, point to and say, 'Hey, she did this and she's doing just fine. Maybe I will too."

What are you most proud of in your own life? My family. No doubt about it. I am a mother and wife first and second. My children, husband, brothers, sisters and their children are my top priority and the most precious people in my life. I'm so proud I am associated with each and every one of them. They are beautiful people.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? Cincinnati has been my home for nearly all my life. I moved here when I was 5, and besides college and one year working as an adult, this has been home. I love that this is the biggest little town and the smallest large city. Where else can you see world-class art/music/theatre and architecture, go to professional sporting events and still feel like you know everyone in town? The Tri-State is rich in people, places and things. I love all of it.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions? Love OTR and Findlay Market, the Banks, the Reds and Bengals and Mt. Adams. Cincinnati and Hamilton County have some of the best parks I've ever seen. Going to Mirror Lake or Winton Woods is an absolute treat.

If I can, I take my dogs to Washington Park, French Park or Ault Park for playtime or a hike. The kids love going to all the new restaurants opening downtown. I grab coffee in Hyde Park or Pleasant Ridge and go for a walk. You can find me quite a bit at bookstores in Rookwood or strolling through Kenwood TC looking for something for me, my husband or the kids.

All time favorites? Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption. I can't NOT watch it when it's on. Favorite book, music, songs? So many to choose from. I can't decide.

Apps you can't live without? Instagram, snapseed, Houzz, Pinterest, Pinterest, Pinterest!, WCPO, Twitter, Facebook