Kristyn Hartman

When will you start working at WCPO 9 On Your Side?

April 10th, 2017!



Where else have you worked?

Whoa – The list is long, but it’s one of the things I’ve loved about TV news: I’ve gotten to see the country! So here it goes:



Joplin, MO – KSNF (I worked where Craig Mckee grew up!)

Peoria, IL – WMBD (Loved that little river town.)

Phoenix, AZ – KTVK (Valley of the Sun – I always felt like I was on vacation.)

Charlotte, NC – WCCB (Sweet tea and southern drawls make me smile.)

Chicago, IL – WBBM (I worked at the station I watched as a kid. And I got to anchor once with Bill Kurtis, the voice of “Anchorman”).

Columbus, OH – WBNS (The job that brought me to the great state of Ohio. I love it here!)



And now WCPO 9 On Your Side! I am so looking forward to telling your stories.



Where did you go to college?

I’m a proud graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. It’s one reason I love the color purple.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am most proud of the stories that really educate viewers, introduce them to someone special, and take them somewhere they haven’t been. TV news is really an opportunity to be a teacher to the masses. I take it seriously. What are you most proud of in your own life? At some point in life, everyone has to walk through the fire. I recently had a 15 month stretch during which I faced a breast cancer diagnosis, and significant personal and professional change. It wasn’t easy, but I came through it, and I’m better for it. My goal is to live with grace. Tough situations teach you how to find it.

What will you love about living in Cincinnati?

The people. The culture. The history. The news. Pro Football. Pro Baseball. And it’s a beautiful city. I love the hills. And I love that it’s where the Midwest meets the South.

What do you think might be your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

I’m a *big* boys-of-summer fan, so I’m super excited about living in a city again with professional baseball. I’ll cheer for the Reds (except when my Cubbies are in town. I was born and raised a Chicagoan, and my Grandma Ligman was a fierce Northsider. She would find a way to let me know if I betrayed that. So please understand if you see me in Cubs gear – It’s who I am). I’m also a foodie, and I know this is a foodie town. I can’t wait to hang out at Findlay Market. I hear OTR has some fabulous restaurants so you’re guaranteed to find me there! I’m also a firm believer in blooming where you’re planted. When I pick a neighborhood, it is truly going to become my home.

All time favorites (movies, music, books, shows, etc…)?



Favorite Movies: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: I tried doing all those things in a day. Not possible, but I had fun trying. “Forrest Gump”: It always makes me laugh and cry. “When Harry Met Sally”: Best rom-com lines of all time. I watch all three movies every time I see them in the TV line up.

Favorite Books:

“Adams” and “Truman” by David McCullough. Letters both families saved made it possible for the author to give you “fly-on-a-wall” insight into men who became President. Fascinating stuff.

Favorite Show:

“Parks and Recreation”: It’s just the right combination of goofy, silly and sweet.

Favorite Foods:

Fried chicken, pizza and really anything Italian or French.

Apps you can't live without?

Facebook. Period.